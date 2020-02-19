LAVAL, Que. — Seth Griffith scored the lone shootout goal to lift the Manitoba Moose to a 5-4 victory over the Laval Rocket on Wednesday in the American Hockey League.

Griffith also scored in regulation for Manitoba (24-31-0). Michael Spacek tied the game with 1:18 remaining in the third period and Leon Gawanke and David Gustafsson also scored.

Charles Hudon, Cale Fleury, Jake Evans and Yannick Veilleux scored for the Rocket (23-23-8).

Moose goaltender Mikhail Berdin stopped 27 shots. Laval's Keith Kinkaid made 25 saves.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Feb. 19, 2020.