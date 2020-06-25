A number of players on the Minnesota Twins have tested positive for COVID-19, according to Derek Falvey, President of Baseball Operations for the organization.

In an interview with FOX 9 Sports, Falvey said, "We have players in many different locations, I don't think this is necessarily a surprise that we may have some positive cases."

He added, "We would expect it, as a result that's why we want to follow the appropriate protocols before getting everyone back together."

According to Dan Hayes of The Athletic, none of the players who have tested positive were working out at the Twins home park - Target Field - or at the team's Spring Training facility in Fort Myers.

The positive tests comes as Major League Baseball issued a 60-game season that will start in late July following months of acrimony.

TSN.ca’s editorial policy on COVID-19 cases is to not identify athletes by name unless the league, team, player or player’s agent decides to make the information public.