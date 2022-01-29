Oklahoma City Thunder guard Shai Gilgeous-Alexander sustained a right-ankle sprain and will be out at least through the NBA all-star break, according to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski.

Gilgeous-Alexander, 23, is averaging 22.7 points, 4.7 rebounds, and 5.5 assists in 43 games this season.

The Toronto native is in his third season with the Thunder, after being traded from the Los Angeles Clippers as part of the Paul George trade in 2019. He was originally selected 11th overall by the Clippers in the 2018 NBA Draft.