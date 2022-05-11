Shane Wright has been the consensus No. 1 prospect for the 2022 NHL Draft for a number of years and is now less than two months away from potentially being the first name called on July 7 at the Bell Centre in Montreal.

The Kingston Frontenacs forward has remained at the top of the draft class since being granted exceptional status to join the OHL at the age of 15. Speaking with Gino Reda on That’s Hockey, Wright discussed the importance of being selected No. 1 overall and his belief that he has earned that distinction.



“[Being No. 1 overall] is definitely really important to me. I think based on my work and my career, I deserve to be the first overall pick,” said Wright. "I deserve to have that honour. I believe that I am the best player in this draft and that I should be taken first overall.”



The Burlington, Ont., native recorded 32 goals and 62 assists in 63 regular-season games and has added two goals and 12 points through nine playoff games.



The Montreal Canadiens won the NHL Draft Lottery on Tuesday night and will select first overall when they host the draft July 7-8. Wright, who was told about the lottery results by Kingston coach Luca Caputi just prior to Game 3 of the Frontenacs’ playoff series against the North Bay Battalion, told That’s Hockey that he was thrilled by the results of the lottery and would be honoured to be drafted by the host club.



“Montreal would be an unbelievable place to go if I’m lucky enough to be selected,” said Wright. “I’m definitely super happy with how the results turned out.



“It would be extra special, a dream come true just being drafted, and then to [possibly] be taken first overall by a franchise in such an unbelievable city, with that sort of fanbase, and the history of that organization. It would be pretty incredible and a lifelong dream come true, for sure.”



Wright has long been compared to Boston Bruins captain Patrice Bergeron due to his elite two-way ability. The 18-year-old does not shy away from the comparisons and says he modelled his game after the four-time Selke Trophy winner.



“I think Bergeron is a really good comparison for me. He’s an elite offensive player, but what really gets him noticed is his defensive play and his ability to play 200 feet,” said Wright. “That’s the type of player I see myself as. Someone who can do things right and be trusted in a lot of different situations. He’s definitely a guy I really look up to and model myself after.”



Wright’s leadership abilities were on full display at the 2021 World U-18 Championships in Texas, where he scored 14 points in five games and captained Canada to a gold medal.



With just over five months until the start of the 2022-23 regular season, Wright believes he can make the difficult transition to the NHL right away and be a game changer for the team that selects him.



“[The transition] is going to be difficult. I still have a lot of work to put in between now and then to be able to step in and be successful right away,” said Wright. “But I believe based on the type of player I am, the skill set that I have, and where I see my game trending, that I’ll be ready to step into the NHL and be a difference maker.



“I don’t want to be a player that is just ’okay.’ I want to be a really good player and a difference maker and I believe that I can be next year.”