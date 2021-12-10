Wright on potential to be picked by Montreal: 'I wouldn't mind that'

The Montreal Canadiens are 31st overall in the NHL standings with a very good chance of winning the NHL Draft Lottery if the regular season ended now.

And the potential of playing just a couple of hours down the road from his junior town of Kingston is enticing for projected No. 1 pick Shane Wright.

"I wouldn't mind that, yeah," the Frontenacs centre told reporters upon his arrival at Hockey Canada's world junior selection camp. "That'd be an unbelievable place to play. It's obviously such a storied franchise, unbelievable city and the fans are some of the best in the league."

Le #Canadien continue de s’enliser. Hey Shane Wright : T’aimerais ca jouer pour le #CH ?



Sa reponse de ce soir a Calgary au camp de #ECJ#GoWrongForWright #NHLDraft2022 pic.twitter.com/KDJvUDML7K — Stephane Leroux (@StephRDSJunior) December 10, 2021

Some Canadiens fans have already begun clamouring for Wright to be drafted by Montreal, including one who showed up to a Frontenacs game showing him a jersey with his name and No. 51 taped on the back.

The Burlington, Ont., native, who was the sixth CHL player to be granted exceptional status in 2019 as a 16-year-old, has 11 goals and 30 points in 22 games this season with Kingston.