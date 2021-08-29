The Houston Texans are trading veteran pass rusher Shaq Lawson to the New York Jets, reports ESPN's Adam Schefter.

The 27-year-old spent the first four seasons of his career with the Buffalo Bills and spent last season with the Miami Dolphins.

Lawson four sacks and 32 combined tackles in 14 games last season.

