Peters likes the chemistry of McDavid, Nugent-Hopkins on the ice

San Jose Sharks' defenceman Marc-Edouard Vlasic will be joining Team Canada at the IIHF World Hockey Championship in Denmark according to TSN Hockey Insider Darren Dreger.

Sharks Dman, Marc-Edouard Vlasic will be joining Team Canada in Denmark for the @2018IIHFWorlds — Darren Dreger (@DarrenDreger) May 8, 2018

Vlasic is set to join the club following the Sharks' elimination at the hands of the Vegas Golden Knights in six games.

In 81 regular season games this past season, Vlasic had 11 goals and 21 assists. He followed that up with two assists in 10 games during the postseason.

The 31-year-old is a native of Montreal, Que.

Canada dropped the first game of the tournament against the United States but rebounded with wins over Korea and Denmark to move to 2-1. They will next take on Norway in Herning on Thursday.