Shaun Livingston is calling it a career.

The 15-year NBA veteran took to Instagram Friday morning to announce his retirement from a career that included three NBA championships, all with the Golden State Warriors.

Livingston began his career with the Los Angeles Clippers after being selected No. 4 overall in 2004. Three seasons into his career, Livingston suffered a devastating knee injury in Febrruary of 2007 and almost had to have his left leg amputated.

After missing all of the 2007-08 season, Livingston made his way back to the NBA in 2008 with the Miami Heat and bounced around teams for several seasons before finding a home with the Warriors in 2014 as a defensive stopper. He was waived by the club earlier this summer.

For his career, the 34-year-old averaged 6.3 points per game on 48.6 per cent shooting to go along with 2.4 rebounds and 3.0 assists a night.

In addition to the Clippers and Warriors, Livingston spent time with the Brooklyn Nets, Charlotte Hornets, Milwaukee Bucks, Cleveland Cavaliers, Washington Wizards, and Oklahoma City Thunder.

Here is his full announcement.

"After 15 years in the NBA, I'm excited, sad, fortunate and grateful all in one breath. Hard to put into a caption all of the emotions it takes to try and accomplish your dreams. I wasn't supposed to be here. Anybody that has beat the odds understands the mental and emotional strain it takes to inspire yourself on an uphill war, let alone inspire others. “The injury” gave me a chance to find and prove to myself (and the world) that I wouldn’t be defined by my circumstances. With my time in the League what I will be most proud of is the fact that my character, values and faith were tested, and I persevered. To my pops that told me to “go get the big ball” I THANK YOU. To my Grandpa that always showed me there was more to life than basketball I THANK YOU. To my Uncles that helped raise me like I was one of their own, THANK YOU. To my wife and kids...the future IS BRIGHTER than our past, and I couldn’t see myself taking on this chapter without you. To all of my teammates, coaches, TRAINERS, staff, my journey is a collection of experiences, and those of you that helped me along the way, THANK YOU! To all the fans and anybody else that inspired me, supported me, cheered for me, or even said good words about me, THANK YOU. “The greatest gift we can give is service to others” #Raiseaglass