After missing his second consecutive game with a wrist injury Monday night, Toronto Maple Leafs head coach Sheldon Keefe gave an update on star forward Auston Matthews after the Leafs shut out the Edmonton Oilers.

"He got through our practice yesterday and he's been limited. We're just waiting, really, for the strength to come back. It's a little bit of a different situation that he's dealing with than what it was previously for him. That was just kind of a nagging thing," said Keefe. "This is a little bit of a different situation. He is progressing just from how much he's been on the ice and how much more he's been handling the puck each day so he continues to be day-to-day. Same with our goaltending situation.”

Matthews did not play in Saturday's 4-0 win over the Oilers or in Monday's 3-0 victory due a wrist injury that Keefe said has been bothering him throughout the season.

Matthews has 18 goals and 31 points in 20 games for the Leafs this season.

Keefe also gave an update on goalie Jack Campbell, who re-aggravated a previous injury during Saturday's win against Edmonton.

"It's a re-aggravation of the injury he was initially out with. You go through your rehab and you go through your practice sessions and he was feeling really good, but game conditions are a whole different beast. [He] didn't respond the way that he or our training staff were hoping so we just are being more cautious with it ... we'll just have to take it a day at a time."

The Leafs play the Oilers for a third straight time Tuesday night.