Toronto Maple Leafs centre Auston Matthews skated briefly before the team's practice on Thursday, but departed the ice before the team session began.

Head coach Sheldon Keefe said after practice that Matthews' status would be updated on Friday morning ahead of their rematch against the Edmonton Oilers.

"No real update other than he just wasn't feeling great today coming off the game yesterday so just take the rest of the day here today and see how he is for tomorrow," Keefe said. "I'll have an update in the morning."

Matthews logged 24:14 of ice time in Wednesday's 3-1 loss to the Oilers, scoring the team's lone goal. He has two goals and five points in five games this season.

The Maple Leafs are also awaiting an update on forward Joe Thornton, who will undergo an MRI on Thursday after leaving the game early.

"He's definitely going to miss some time," Keefe said Thursday. "It's not a day-to-day thing."

The Maple Leafs used the following forward lines with Matthews and Thornton both absent on Thursday:

Vesey-Brooks*-Marner

Nylander-Tavares-Hyman

Mikheyev-Kerfoot-Simmonds

Barabanov-Engvall-Spezza