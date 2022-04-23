Rempal scores overtime winner to give Canucks a win over the Heat

STOCKTON, Calif. — Sheldon Rempal scored the overtime winner to give the Abbotsford Canucks a 5-4 win over the Stockton Heat in American Hockey League play Friday night.

Justin Dowling had two goals for the visiting Canucks. Justin Bailey and Jarid Lukosevicius added singles.

Justin Kirkland opened the scoring for Stockton on the power play. Matthew Philips, Glenn Gawdin and Byron Froese had the other goals for the Heat.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published April 22, 2022.