Canadian offensive lineman Dakoda Shepley will not get a practice roster spot with the New York Jets, according to TSN's Farhan Lalji.

Lalji adds that the 23-year-old has some other NFL interest which he will explore before talking to his CFL team in the Saskatchewan Roughriders.

The Riders selected Shepley with the fifth overall pick in the 2018 CFL Draft.

The six-foot-four, 305-pound Shepley, from Windsor, Ont., played his college football at the University of British Columbia but worked out at Eastern Michigan's pro day.

Shepley helped the Thunderbirds win the Vanier Cup in 2015 and was a '17 Canada West all-star.