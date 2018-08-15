According to head coach Mike Sherman, the Montreal Alouettes are out of the running for Duron Carter.

"We did have discussions with Duron Carter, with him and our staff, and so forth and so on. (He) seemed like a very nice young man, but at this point there is no further discussion as far as bringing him back to Montreal," Sherman told TSN Radio 690 Montreal on Wednesday.

Carter, a CFL All-Star at wide receiver last seeason, was released by the Saskatchewan Roughriders on Saturday. Carter had just eight receptions for 111 yards and a touchdown in seven games with the Riders this season but played predominately defensive back to help fill in for injuries at the position.

Sherman: We let the doctors do their work with Johnny Was there a worry that Johnny Manziel got concussed in the Als game in Ottawa? Do the Als have any interest in Duron Carter?

In 18 games on offence last year, Carter finished with 73 receptions for 1,043 yards and eight touchdowns.

TSN's Farhan Lalji reported earlier this week that the Alouettes were one of four teams to reach out to Carter once he was released. The Toronto Argonauts, Hamilton Tiger-Cats, and BC Lions also contacted the free agent. The Lions, however, have also dropped out of the race, according to Lalji.

Carter is less than two years removed from being released by the Alouettes mid-season, however, little remains of the staff that cut him in Montreal.