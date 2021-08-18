Shohei Ohtani has reached the 40-home run mark.

The two-way sensation hit a towering 430-foot drive to right field for his MLB-leading 40th homer of the season, extending the Los Angeles Angels' lead over the Detroit Tigers to 3-1 in the 8th inning at Comerica Park. L.A. went on to win the game by that same score.

He now sits five home runs ahead of Vladimir Guerrero Jr. for the MLB lead and six ahead of Fernando Tatis Jr. in third.

Ohtani was also on the mound Wednesday night and has held the Tigers to one run and only six hits with zero walks in eight innings of work while fanning eight. Raisel Iglesias came on and pitched the ninth inning to make Ohtani winning pitcher.

The 27-year-old came into the matchup slashing .269/.364/.644 at the plate while pitching to an ERA of 2.93 in 17 starts on the mound.

The Angels will wrap up their series with the Tigers Thursday afternoon before heading to Cleveland for a weekend series. They entered play Wednesday 8.5 games out of the final wild card spot in the American League.