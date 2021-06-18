Los Angeles Angels two-way superstar Shohei Ohtani will compete in this year's Home Run Derby, it was announced Friday.

Set for July 12 at Coors Field, Ohtani will make his Derby debut in the midst of the best season of his career thus far.

The 26-year-old is tied for third in MLB with 19 home runs behind Vladimir Guerrero Jr. and Fernando Tatis Jr. (22) and owns an ERA of 2.70 in 10 starts on the mound.

But Ohtani might not be the only young star putting on a show in front of the world in the thin Denver air. Guerrero Jr. told reporters earlier this week he has not yet decided on participating one way or the other in the Derby if asked, but added he is leaning toward doing it after enjoying himself so much in 2019.

TSN Baseball Insider Steve Phillips wrote Friday that Fernando Tatis Jr. of the San Diego Padres and Ronald Acuna Jr. of the Atlanta Braves may also participate in the 2021 Home Run Derby.