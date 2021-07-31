ANAHEIM, Calif. (AP) — Shohei Ohtani ended a long run drought with an RBI double, Jaime Barria outdueled Cole Irvin and the Los Angeles Angels beat the Oakland Athletics 1-0 on Saturday.

The Japanese two-way sensation lined a double to right-center in the third that drove in Matt Thaiss and ended the Angels’ string of 29 scoreless innings against the Athletics. It was Ohtani’s 82nd RBI of the season, which is one behind Toronto’s Vladimir Guerrero Jr. for the major league lead.

Barria (2-0) was outstanding in his second start of the season, pitching 6 2/3 innings and retiring 10 straight at one point. The right-hander gave up six hits and struck out three with one walk and a hit batter.

Steve Cishek and José Quijada came on in relief, and Raisel Iglesias retired the side in the ninth for his 22nd save in 27 opportunities. Irvin (7-10) worked 6 1/3 innings, allowing one run on five hits with six strikeouts.