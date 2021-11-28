DORDRECHT, Netherlands — Canadian short-track speedskating star Kim Boutin added a pair of silver medals to her haul at this week's World Cup stop, while Charles Hamelin picked up a silver in the last race of his World Cup career.

Boutin, from Sherbrooke, Que., won silver in the women's 1,000-metres on Sunday and helped Canada's women's 3,000-metre relay team to a second-place finish.

"All season we have seen the Dutch dominated in the relay. We’re at a point where we wanted the gold medal so badly that we are a little angry with our result," Boutin said. "We had a really good race, but I think we still need to fine-tune the timing of our exchanges and our relay order. That will be the focus for us in the coming months."

She leaves the World Cup stop with three medals after taking gold in Saturday's women's 500 metres.

Hamelin form Ste-Julie, Que., helped Canada to second place in the men's 5,000-metre relay.

“It was a really fun weekend. I was sharp in everything I did. My races have given me confidence and shown me what I can do, even at my age," said Hamelin, 37.

"I am still able to compete with anyone and I can win any race. I didn't necessarily get the results I wanted in some of my races, but that's not what matters. It’s to be my best at the (Olympics) in a few months."

Hamelin finished his World Cup career with 142 medals (58 gold, 42 silver, 42 bronze).

Boutin finished the 1,000-metre race in one minute 28.51 seconds, ahead of World Cup leader Suzanne Schulting of the Netherlands.

Choi Min-jeong of South Korea was first with a time of 1:28.417.

The women's relay team of Boutin, Florence Brunelle (Trois-Rivières, Que.), Courtney Sarault (Moncton, N.B.) and Alyson Charles (Montreal) finished in 4:06.102 behind the powerhouse Dutch team (4:10.251). Italy finished third and South Korea was disqualified.

The men's team of Hamelin, Pascal Dion (Montreal), Steven Dubois (Lachenaie, Que.), and Maxime Laoun (Montreal), which leads the overall World Cup standings, finished in 6:46.963. South Korea (6:46.940) was first and Hungary (6:47.076) was third.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Nov. 28, 2021.