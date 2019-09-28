Pittsburgh Penguins star Sidney Crosby left the teams final pre-season game early after blocking a shot in the first-period.

Crosby wasn't the only Penguin to leave the game early, Bryan Rust left in the third period after blocking a shot with his hand.

After the game, head coach Mike Sullivan addressed the situation, "They both got hit with shots. They are being evaluated now. We will probably have more definitive answers tomorrow morning."

Crosby has played in at least 75 games in every season since 2013.

The 32-year-old enters his 15th NHL season with 446 goals and 1216 points.

The Penguins will open their season on Thursday Oct. 3 against the Buffalo Sabers.