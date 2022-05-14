Pittsburgh Penguins captain Sidney Crosby is day-to-day ahead of Game 7 against the New York Rangers, head coach Mike Sullivan announced Saturday.

Injury updates from Mike Sullivan:

"Sid, Rakell, and Jarry all skated this morning. Their status remains day-to-day. Brian Boyle is continuing to be evaluated. I don't have an update for you there. Brian Dumoulin continues to progress off the ice. His status has not changed." — Pens Inside Scoop (@PensInsideScoop) May 14, 2022

Crosby participated in the team's optional morning practice for the first time after leaving Game 5 early following a high hit from Rangers defenceman Jacob Trouba.

Trouba was not assessed a penalty on the play, nor did not face supplemental discipline. Crosby was ruled out for Game 6 with an upper-body injury.

The Rangers downed the Crosby-less Penguins with their backs against the wall in Game 6 to force a winner-take-all Game 7 back at Madison Square Garden.

Penguins goaltender Tristan Jarry and forward Rickard Rakell skated as well.

"We'll take each day as it comes," said Sullivan. "I'm not going to speculate at this point. They're obviously on the ice, that's encouraging. They're making progress."

Crosby, 34, has played in five playoff games for the Penguins this season, recording two goals and five assists for seven points.

The three-time Stanley Cup Champion played in 69 regular season games for the Penguins this year, registering 31 goals and 53 assists for 84 points.