Crosby out for Game 6, Domingue to start in net

Pittsburgh Penguins captain Sidney Crosby will not play as his team looks to close out the New York Rangers in Game 6 on Friday night.

Penguins head coach Mike Sullivan said Crosby skated on his own before the team morning session Friday and added the star centre "is in a good place."

In goal, Louis Domingue will make a fifth straight start as Sullivan also ruled out Tristan Jarry from making his series debut. Jarry did, however, take part in the team's morning skate for the first time Friday.

Coach Sullivan on Sidney Crosby's status: "He skated this morning with Ty Hennes. He will not play tonight." — Pittsburgh Penguins (@penguins) May 13, 2022

Crosby, 34, left Game 5 early after a high hit from Rangers defenceman Jacob Trouba. Crosby fell to the ice, arose, and went to the bench. Crosby attempted to play following the collision but went to the locker room and did not return.

Penguins head coach Mike Sullivan voiced his frustration on the situation postgame, telling media members if they probably have the same opinion on the hit he does.

Trouba did not have a hearing with the league and will not face supplementary discipline.

In five playoff games, the three-time Stanley Cup Champion has recorded a pair of goals and seven assists for nine points.

Louis Domingue in the "starter's net" for the Penguins at their morning skate. Tristan Jarry has the other net to himself, so it's possible he could be the backup tonight. — Dan Rosen (@drosennhl) May 13, 2022

Domingue was celebrated for his triple-overtime performance in Game 1 after Casey DeSmith left the game with an injury. DeSmith was later ruled out for the rest of the playoffs with a core injury, leaving the net to Domingue.

The 30-year-old has a 3-2 record in the series with a .900 save percentage and a 3.56 goals-against average.

Jarry, 27, played in 58 games for the Penguins this season, posting a record of 34-18-6 with four shutouts, a 2.24 GAA and .919 save percentage and may make his series debut as the backup tonight, should he be able to.

Jarry last played on April 14 against the New York Islanders.

Game 6 goes tonight in Pittsburgh with puck drop slated for 7:00 p.m. ET/4:00 p.m. PT.