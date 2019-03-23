ANAHEIM, Calif. — Jakob Silfverberg scored the winning goal 38 seconds into overtime to give the Anaheim Ducks a 4-3 victory over the San Jose Ducks on Friday night.

Silfverberg, who had a goal and two assists, had his fifth multi-point game of the season and second against the Sharks. The goal, which beat San Jose's Aaron Dell on his stick side, was his 23rd of the season.

Rickard Rakell scored two goals and assisted on the game-winner. Adam Henrique also scored a goal and Troy Terry had two assists. John Gibson stopped 23 shots.

Kevin Labanc, Timo Meier and Justin Braun scored for San Jose, which has lost five straight. Dell made 16 saves.

The Ducks opened the scoring at 7:58 of the first period when Rakell went top shelf on a snap shot just outside of the right faceoff circle. Silfverberg forced a turnover in the neutral zone, brought it into the Sharks zone and then fed a drop pass to Rakell.

Labanc evened it 2:29 into the second period with a wrist shot from just inside the left faceoff circle that Gibson was unable to get his glove on. The goal was Labanc's 14th, and his 50th point of the season.

The teams then traded power-play goals in the third. Anaheim took a 2-1 lead at 2:41 when Henrique took Troy Terry's pass and tipped it through the legs of Dell for his 18th and second in the past three games. Meier gave San Jose only its second power-play goal in the past seven games when at 6:29 when he tipped in Joe Thornton's wrist shot that slid by Gibson. It was Meier's 28th of the season and second in the past four games. Burns extended his point streak to four straight games with an assist.

Rakell gave the Ducks multiple power-play goals for only the sixth time this season at 15:05 with another snap shot that found the top left corner for his 13th.

Sharks defenceman Justin Braun, who appeared in his 600th NHL game, sent it to overtime on a wrist shot with 2:40 remaining for his second.

NOTES: The teams split their four regular-season meetings. ... Anaheim C Ryan Getzlaf had an assist on Rakell's goal, and has six points (one goal, five assists) in the past four games.

UP NEXT

Sharks: Begin a four-game homestand against the Detroit Red Wings on Monday.

Ducks: Face the Los Angeles Kings on Saturday in the first of four straight road games.

