While there are no Power 5 matchups between ranked teams this weekend, there are some really important games.

Ohio State will be looking to make a statement in its game against Michigan State. There is a chance this will be the Buckeyes last game of the season, and with potentially only five wins, they will need to impress to have a shot at the playoffs.

Also, Texas A&M still has an outside shot at a playoff spot with a big win over Florida on its resume while their lone loss was to the No. 1 team in the country in Alabama. The Aggies head to Auburn this week, which is never an easy place to play.

Here are my top plays in the Week 14 version of Simmons vs. the Spread.

(4) OHIO STATE BUCKEYES at MICHIGAN STATE SPARTANS

Spread: Ohio State -23.5

Total: 59.5

As mentioned above, the Buckeyes really need to send a message to the playoff committee this weekend. There is a possibility that the game between Ohio State and Michigan next weekend will not take place due to COVID-19 issues at Michigan, which would leave the Buckeyes with only five wins – assuming they win outright in this game. The last time we saw Ohio State they nearly blew a huge lead to Indiana. They can’t afford a close game this week if they want to have a chance at a playoff spot. While Michigan State got an upset win last week, this has been a down year for the Spartans. I Ohio State will be looking to run it up in this spot, so I like them to win and cover.

The pick: Ohio State -23.5

(5) TEXAS A&M at AUBURN TIGERS

Spread: Texas A&M -7

Total: 49

As mentioned last week, Auburn had no business being ranked and it showed in the Iron Bowl despite a near backdoor cover. Texas A&M did not look great offensively last week in a win over LSU, but their defence did shine. The Aggies have an awesome run defence, giving up a respectable 87 yards per game on the ground and that plays into their strengths in this matchup. That defence should negate Auburn’s running game and force Bo Nix to make plays with his arm, which is not his strength. While this is a potential let down spot, A&M really needs this win to keep its playoffs hopes alive this week. Jimbo Fisher’s championship experience will show up here.

The pick: Texas A&M -7

BOWLING GREEN FALCONS at AKRON ZIPS

Spread: Akron -2.5

Total: 57

When Buffalo and Kent State met last week, I called it a matchup between potentially the best two teams in the MAC. Well, this is the complete opposite of that game. Dating back to 2019, these teams are a combined 2-22 against FBS opponents, with one of those wins being Bowling Green over Akron last season. However, after watching these teams so far this season I think Akron running back Teon Dollard can be a difference maker. Despite the team’s lack of success, Dollard has shined, averaging 5.8 yards a carry and ran for 202 and four touchdowns against Kent State. Akron also has the slight edge in points for and points against. Dollard will be the difference.

The pick: Akron -2.5

BAYLOR BEARS at (11) OKLAHOMA SOONERS

Spread: Oklahoma -22

Total: 62.5

While Oklahoma stumbled out of the gate, they have quietly got back on track. It took the offence and quarterback Spencer Rattler some time to come together. However, they have been firing on all cylinders over the past couple of games. Rattler has a 7-1 TD-to-INT ratio over his past three starts, showing huge strides in his decision-making. On the other hand, Baylor is a solid but not spectacular team that had a nice comeback win over Kansas State. Charlie Brewer and the Bears offence should be able to at least get two or three touchdowns in this game. If the Sooners offensive momentum continues, that should get you over the total. Hopefully this turns into to a complete shootout.

The pick: Over 62.5

SAN JOSE SPARTANS at HAWAII RAINBOW WARRIORS

Spread: Hawaii -1

Total: 60

When this line originally came out, San Jose State was a six-point favourite. However, this game which was supposed to be played in San Jose and was relocated to Hawaii due to the Santa Clara County’s restrictions on contact sports due to COVID-19. Despite the location change, that line movement seems a little excessive based on the play on these two teams so far. The Spartans have been a surprise in the Mountain West starting the season 4-0. They have had strong play from grad transfer QB Nick Starkel, who started games for two different SEC schools over his career. On the other hand, Hawaii has taken a step back after losing head coach Nick Rolovich to Washington State. These two teams both hold wins over New Mexico and their only other mutual opponent is San Diego State, who San Jose State beat by double digits and Hawaii lost to by 24 points. I like the Spartans to win this one.

The pick: San Jose State +1