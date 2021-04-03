LeBrun: NHL operating under assumption that COVID-19 will go through entire Canucks team

There are 16 players and three coaches currently affected by the Vancouver Canucks outbreak with the list likely to grow, according to TSN Hockey Insider Pierre LeBrun.

Via sources, here is the latest on the Canucks outbreak. Again, hockey is secondary.

There are 16 players and three coaches currently affected but that list is likely to grow.

More developments ⤵️@TSNHockey @TheAthletic pic.twitter.com/sAoh5ghJUc — Pierre LeBrun (@PierreVLeBrun) April 3, 2021

LeBrun also reported the following details on the situation:

1) The NHL is now proceeding on the assumption that essentially the whole Canucks team will likely test positive; that’s built into to the league’s planning moving forward. Similar to what happened in Dallas.

2) This is a variant (Brazil) of the virus the NHL has not seen before and is experiencing for the first time.

3) The Canucks’ shutdown will last longer than what was originally announced. They’re certainly not playing next week. League has discussed potential new dates with the Canucks. But the NHL won’t announce that for a while.

4) The NHL will very likely have to schedule North Division games past May 11 and likely use most of that buffer week (May 10-14).

5) That may not necessarily delay the playoffs for the three U.S. divisions if they’re done by May 11. It’s possibly they start their playoffs while North Division plays out the last few games of the regular season.

6) The NHL currently doesn’t see using points percentage to wrap up the standings in the North. They are still confident all 56 games will be scheduled and played.

(Perhaps the NHL decides one or two games don’t have to be played at the end if they’re meaningless).

Bo Horvat, Thatcher Demko, Travis Boyd, Jayce Hawyrluk, Tyler Motte, Tyler Myers and Brandon Sutter were added to the NHL's COVID list on Saturday. According to TSN Hockey Insider Pierre LeBrun, one taxi squad player and three Canucks coaches have also tested positive.

Alex Edler, Braden Holtby, Quinn Hughes, Zack MacEwan and Antoine Roussel were all added to the list on Friday while Travis Hamonic and Adam Gaudette were listed on the COVID protocols list on April 1.

The Canucks had all of their games through April 6 postponed as of Thursday night and are currently scheduled to resume their season on April 8 against the Calgary Flames, pending testing results.

TSN respects the health privacy rights of athletes, and our editorial policy prohibits the reporting of health information surrounding COVID-19 unless confirmed by the athlete, their representative, or organization.