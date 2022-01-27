OTTAWA — Mark Ideson will lead a Canadian wheelchair curling team looking to return to the top of the podium at next month's Beijing Paralympics.

Canadian Paralympic Committee and Curling Canada announced the five-athlete Paralympic team Thursday.

Ideson, from London, Ont., will skip Canada for the second consecutive Games. He led Canada to a bronze in Pyeongchang four years ago, ending a run of three straight gold medals.

Ideson and Dennis Thiessen of Crystal City, Man., will compete in their third straight Paralympics, while Ina Forrest of Spallumcheen, B.C., will be appearing in her fourth.

The trio were part of skip Jim Armstrong's crew that won gold at the 2014 Sochi Paralympics, while Forrest was on Armstrong's Olympic-champion team at the 2010 Vancouver Games.

Canada also won gold when wheelchair curling made its Paralympic debut in 2006.

Ottawa's Collinda Joseph and Jon Thurston of Dunsford, Ont., round out the 2022 squad.

“It’s such an honour to be selected for what will be my third Paralympics,” Ideson said in a statement. “Going once was incredible, but having the opportunity to wear the Maple Leaf again is amazing.

"That’s really what it’s about, opportunity. Opportunity for athletes living with disabilities to represent their country in their chosen sport, and to be seen and witnessed as athletes striving for their dreams to sing their anthem atop the podium."

Canada head coach Mick Lizmore will be appearing at his first Paralympic Games after taking on the head coaching role in 2020.

The wheelchair curling tournament in Beijing will take place March 5-12. Canada opens its tournament against host China.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Jan. 27, 2022.