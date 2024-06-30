Slovakia leads England 1-0 at halftime Sunday in Gelsenkirchen in their Round of 16 showdown at UEFA Euro 2024.

Ivan Schranz scored his third goal of the tournament, taking a lovely feed from David Strelec and beating England keeper Jordan Pickford. The score put Schranz in a tie for the most goals at the tournament, joining Germany's Jamal Musiala and Georgia's Georges Mikautadze.

The first half continued a troubling trend for England, which has come under fire for uninspiring play so far at the tournament. They finished atop Group C but managed just one victory in their three games played, recording draws in the other two.

England controlled possession 75 per cent to 25 but did not register a shot attempt on target. They finished with six total shot attempts compared to four from the Slovaks.

Spain takes on Georgia in the other Round of 16 matchup scheduled for later Sunday in Cologne.

Watch LIVE on TSN1, TSN4, TSN.ca and the TSN App.