Could we see fans in the stands in Montreal late in the series vs. Leafs?

On Tuesday, Quebec Premier Francois Legault announced that as of May 28 halls and stadiums in the province will be allowed to admit 250 people per section, meaning a potential Game 6 between the Montreal Canadiens and Toronto Maple Leafs could see 2,500 fans in attendance at the Bell Centre on May 29.

Déclaration quant à la réouverture prévue du Centre Bell

» https://t.co/jA2F34ARix



Statement on the scheduled reopening of the Bell Centre

» https://t.co/rnzS5ujbPf#GoHabsGo pic.twitter.com/GheRvYxeJC — Canadiens Montréal (@CanadiensMTL) May 18, 2021

"We are delighted with the government's decision regarding shows and events. Although the number of spectators remains limited, we applaud this decision which allows us to foresee an eventual return to normality. Regarding the Montreal Canadiens and the playoffs, under the new rules, the Bell Centre will initially accommodate 2,500 people - or about 12% of capacity - for a hockey game beyond May 28. We really missed our fans and spectators and we can't wait to host them again. And we will be ready," Executive Vice President and Chief Commercial Officer France Margaret Bélanger said in a statement.

All seven Canadian NHL teams have played in front of empty arenas this season amid the COVID-19 global pandemic while clubs in the United States have started to allow fans in the stands for the playoffs, most notably the Vegas Golden Knights and Carolina Hurricanes.

Earlier Tuesday, Dr. Howard Njoo, Canada's deputy chief public health officer, said allowing fans into buildings for Canadian playoff games is not under "serious consideration" at the moment.

The Leafs and Habs kick off their opening round series Thursday in Toronto at Scotiabank Arena.