New York Rangers defenceman Brendan Smith was placed on waivers Thursday, along with Marcus Kruger and Josh Jooris of the Carolina Hurricanes.

Smith, 29, signed a four-year, $17.5 million contract with the Rangers in June, which includes a modified no-trade clause. He has one goal and seven assists in 44 games with the Rangers this season.

Kruger, who was traded from the Chicago Blackhawks to the Vegas Golden Knights and then to the Hurricanes last summer, has just one goal and six points in 48 games with the Hurricanes this season. He served as a healthy scratch in the team's loss to the Philadelphia Flyers on Tuesday.

TSN Hockey Insider Pierre LeBrun notes that though Kruger's cap hit sits at $3.08 million, his actual salary drops to $2.3 million. LeBrun believes the Hurricanes may be able to trade the forward ahead of the deadline if they're willing to retain some of Kruger's cap hit.

Jooris, 27, has three goals and six points in 30 games this season. He last suited up for the Hurricanes on Jan. 20.