Smith submits Oezdemir in main event at UFC Fight Night in Moncton

MONCTON, N.B. - Anthony (Lionheart) Smith forced second-ranked Volkan (No Time) Oezdemir to tap out for the victory in the light heavyweight UFC main event in Moncton, N.B. on Saturday night.

Smith improved to 31-13-0 after his rear-naked choke caused Oezdemir (15-3-0) to submit at 4:26 of the third round.

"My name is Anthony Smith and I want a title shot," he told the crowd following the win.

Smith, 30, moved up a weight class earlier this year. The six-foot-four American has won six of his last seven fights.

Both Smith and Oezdemir are known for finishing fights early. Between them they had some 30 first-round finishes heading into the match in Moncton.

In the co-main event, Michael (The Menace) Johnson (98-13) beat Artem Lobov (14-15-1) by unanimous decision (29-28, 29-28, 30-27) in a featherweight bout. Both men landed lots of punches and kicks in the hard-fought match.