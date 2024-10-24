Canadian men on the move, climb to No. 35 in latest FIFA world rankings

Canada continues its rise under coach Jesse Marsch, jumping three spots to No. 35 in the latest FIFA world rankings.

The Canadian men were rewarded for their 2-1 win over Panama earlier this month in Toronto, moving past the Central American side into third place in CONCACAF behind No. 16 Mexico (up one in the new rankings) and the 18th-ranked U.S. (unchanged). Panama fell two spots to No. 39.

The Canadians are sandwiched between Russia and Nigeria.

Canada was ranked 49th in the world when Marsch took over in mid-May. Since then, the team has climbed to No. 48, 40, No. 38 and now 35.

Canada has been as high as No. 33 in the men's ranking, achieved in February 2022 under John Herdman with Canada, named the "Most Improved Side" in 2021 by FIFA, turning heads with an unbeaten run in CONCACAF World Cup qualifying.

Canada's lowest ranking was No. 122, in October 2014.

Suriname, Canada's opponent next month in the CONCACAF Nations League quarterfinals, moved up two places to No. 136 in the new rankings.

The top six were unchanged with Argentina No. 1, followed by France, Spain, England, Brazil and Belgium although Argentina's lead over France and Spain was reduced. Portugal moved up one place to No. 7, dropping the Netherlands to No. 8, while Italy moved up one rung to No. 9 with Colombia falling to No. 10.

Germany (No. 11, up two) is knocking on the door of the top 10.

Algeria (No. 37, up four), Peru (No. 38, up five) and Greece (No. 42, up six) all made moves while Cameroon (No. 49th, up four) returned to the top 50. Other African teams moving up were Equatorial Guinea (No. 88, up six), Zimbabwe (No. 117, up seven), The Gambia (No. 128, up seven) and Botswana (No. 140, up seven).

Fellow African sides Comoros (No. 108) and Sudan (No. 110) each climbed 10 spots after Africa Cup of Nations wins over Tunisia and Ghana, respectively. It's the highest-ever position for Comoros.

The new rankings covered 32 World Cup qualifying matches, 47 for the CAF Africa Cup of Nations, 79 Nations League matches and 17 friendlies.

The Canadian women are currently ranked sixth by FIFA.

---

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Oct. 24, 2024