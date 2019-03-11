He's back at the Bernabeu.

Real Madrid announced on Monday that Zinedine Zidane will once again manage the club following the dismissal of Santiago Solari. The World Cup winner returns on a three-and-a-half-year deal that will take him through the 2022 season.

The French icon had stepped down from his post as manager of Los Blancos following the club's third straight Champions League triumph last May.

"Real Madrid appreciates the work done by Santiago Solari and the commitment and loyalty he has always shown to this club," the team said in a statement.

Zidane comes back to a Real team that is currently floundering and will no doubt already have an eye on next season.

Out of the Champions League and Copa del Rey, Real sits third in La Liga, five points behind Atletico in second and a whopping 12 behind leaders Barcelona.

The 46-year-old Marseille native took the reins of the club in January 2016 after the sacking of Rafa Benitez. Along with the three Champions League crowns, Zidane led Real to the 2017 La Liga title, as well as two UEFA SuperCup titles, two FIFA Club World Cup titles and a SuperCopa title in his two-and-a-half seasons in charge of the club.

As a player, Zidane spent the last five seasons of his career at Real from 2001 to 2006, winning six trophies, including a La Liga title and the 2002 Champions League title.

Zidane will meet the media later on Monday.