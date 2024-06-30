Georgia and Spain are tied 1-1 at the conclusion of the first half Sunday in their Round of 16 UEFA Euro 2024 matchup in Cologne.

The winner will go on to face Germany in the quarter-final next weekend.

Spain conceded their first goal of the tournament on an own-goal, as Otar Kakabadze's cross from the right was diverted into the net by Robin Le Normand, giving Georgia the first goal of the game.

But La Roja answered in the 39th minute as Rodri's strike from the top of the box found the back of the net. The goal was checked by VAR for an offside but it was determined that Alvaro Morata did not affect the outcome of the play.

Spain controlled possession for the majority of the opening half, winning that battle 73 per cent to 27. They also fired 16 shot attempts compared to two from Georgia.

England defeated Slovakia 2-1 in the other Round of 16 match Sunday in Gelsenkirchen, getting a late equalizer from Jude Bellingham and a winner from Harry Kane in extra time.