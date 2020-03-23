Spain's La Liga announced an indefinite suspension in play Monday "until the authorities of the Government of Spain and the General Administration of the State consider that they can be resumed without creating any health risk."

Spain's top-flight was initially postponed for two game weeks on March 12, when plans to play in empty stadiums were cancelled.

The country is currently in a state of emergency with close to 30,000 cases of COVID-19 and nearly 2,000 deaths.

"Both the RFEF and LaLiga wish to express our greatest public gratitude to all those who are dedicating their best efforts to provide essential services to the Spanish people and also share our condolences for all the deceased and a warm embrace from the world of football to the many families that are losing loved ones," Monday's statement read.

Barcelona was atop the table when play was first suspended, sitting two points ahead of Real Madrid with 27 matches played.