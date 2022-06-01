The St. Louis Blues have signed defenceman Calle Rosen to a two-year, two-way extension worth $1.525 million, the team announced on Wednesday.

Rosen, 28, had two goals and seven points in 18 appearances with the Blues this season.

The 6-foot-1 defenceman was acquired as an unrestricted free agent during the 2021 offseason.

Rosen has three goals and 12 points in 38 career games split between the Blues, Colorado Avalanche, and the Toronto Maple Leafs