The St. Louis Blues and defenceman Colton Parayko have agreed on an eight-year contract, the team announced on Tuesday.

The deal is worth a total of $52 million and has an average annual value of $6.5 million, according to Jeremy Rutherford of The Athletic.

The 28-year-old scored two goals and added 10 assists over 32 games last season, his sixth in St. Louis.

St. Louis selected Parayko in the third-round of the 2021 NHL Entry Draft and the native of St. Alberta, Alta., has 41 goals and 130 assists over 418 career games with the Blues.

Parayko played 26 playoff games, scoring two goals and adding 10 assists in 2019 as St. Louis captured their first Stanley Cup in franchise history.