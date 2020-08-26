St. Louis Blues forward Vladimir Tarasenko will undergo shoulder surgery next week and will be re-evaluated in five months, general manager Doug Armstrong announced Wednesday.

Tarasenko left the Edmonton bubble last week during the Blues' first-round series against the Vancouver Canucks to return to St. Louis for further evaluation on his shoulder.

The 28-year-old, who had been sidelined since October after undergoing shoulder surgery, returned to action during the round robin, but only played two games against the Canucks. The Blues were eliminated in six games by Vancouver.

"He was very limited (when he returned)," Armstrong said. "He had shoulder surgery obviously at the start of the season. He rehabbed, he came back, we had to do another MRI (because) he wasn't feeling good. That surgery [in October] didn't take the way that we had hoped. It wasn't successful. He's going to go back in and have more surgery next week, and it's serious in the sense that he won't be with us and he won't be re-evaluated until five months after the date of the surgery."

"It's not a positive that we're going through right now," Armstrong added. "We just know he prepares and trains hard and needs to get back and play well for us. It's a concern in the sense that he's going to have three surgeries."

Tarasenko was without a point in four games with the Blues upon the resumption of play. He had three goals and 10 points in 10 games during the regular season before injuring his shoulder. In 26 playoff games last season, he contributed 11 goals and 17 points as the Blues won their first Stanley Cup in franchise history.