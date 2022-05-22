Report: Blues G Binnington expected to miss at least Game 4 with knee injury

St. Louis Blues star goalie Jordan Binnington is expected to miss at least Monday's Game 4 against the Colorado Avalanche with the knee injury he suffered in a Game 3 loss Saturday night, according to ESPN's Emily Kaplan.

Blues goalie Jordan Binnington sustained a knee injury last night, per sources. He is expected to miss at least Game 4. — Emily Kaplan (@emilymkaplan) May 22, 2022

Charlie Lindgren has been recalled from Springfield under emergency conditions. https://t.co/RsNWDwn9Ay #stlblues — St. Louis Blues (@StLouisBlues) May 22, 2022

On Sunday, the Blues announced they've recalled goalie Charlie Lindgren from the Springfield Thunderbirds of the American Hockey League under emergency conditions. The 28-year-old went 24-7-1 in the AHL this season alongside a 2.21 goals-against average and a .925 save percentage.

Binnington left the game early in the first period after a collision with Avs forward Nazem Kadri, who was attempting to go after a loose puck. Kadri crashed hard into Binnington after he got tangled up with Blues defenceman Calle Rosen.

“I just see a loose puck, really,” Kadri said. “I was just kind of sitting behind him and just tried to poke it with my stick. I think their defenceman kind of collided with me and pushed me into him. Had that not been the case, I don't think I would have hit him at all.”

Blues coach Craig Berube saw the play differently.

“Look at Kadri's reputation,” Berube said. “That's all I've got to say.”

Kadri has been suspended in the playoffs three times in his career.

After the game, Kadri accused Binnington of throwing a water bottle at him during a postgame interview.

Binnington, 28, posted an 18-14-4 record this past season with a 3.13 goals-against average and a .901 save percentage.

Colorado leads the best-of-seven second-round series 2-1.