The St. Louis Blues have agreed to a one-year, two-way deal worth $750,000 with forward Troy Brouwer, the team announced Wednesday.

BANG! Troy Brouwer is back and has agreed to a one-year deal. https://t.co/6MpjsNxHhY #stlblues — St. Louis Blues (@StLouisBlues) November 21, 2019

The team added that Brouwer will remain with the Blues after he was given a professional tryout.

"I couldn't be happier to be back with the Blues," Brouwer told stlouisblues.com in a news release. "It's a great group of guys, a great organization and a great city and I am looking forward to helping the team compete for another Stanley Cup."

The addition of Brouwer comes after it was announced that forward Sammy Blais will have right wrist surgery and will be re-evaluated in 10 weeks. In 20 games prior to the injury, Blais had five goals and three assists.

Meanwhile, forward Jamie McGinn, who also signed with the Blues on a professional tryout, was released earlier Wednesday.