The St. Louis Blues have placed forward James Neal on injured reserve, the team announced on Saturday. Dakota Joshua was recalled from the AHL's Springfield Thunderbirds in a corresponding move.

Neal left Wednesday's practice early aggravating an earlier injury, according to Blues' head coach Craig Berube. Neal has played 17 games, recording two goals and two assists.

Joshua has one goal and four assists in 11 games with the Thunderbirds this season.