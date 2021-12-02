Blues G Binnington placed in COVID protocol

The St. Louis Blues placed goaltender Jordan Binnington in the COVID-19 protocol on Thursday.

The team recalled goaltender Charlie Lindgren from the AHL's Springfield Thunderbirds in his place.

Jordan Binnington has been placed on COVID-19 protocols. Charlie Lindgren has been recalled from Springfield. https://t.co/kgd3WPjorP — St. Louis Blues (@StLouisBlues) December 2, 2021

Binnington, 28, has a 8-5-3 record with a 2.80 goals-against average and a .912 save percentage in 16 starts this season.

Lindgren, 27, has an 8-1-1 record with the Thunderbirds this season, posting a 2.16 goals-against average and a .925 save percentage.