10m ago
Blues G Binnington placed in COVID protocol
The St. Louis Blues placed goaltender Jordan Binnington in the COVID-19 protocol on Thursday. The team recalled goaltender Charlie Lindgren from the AHL's Springfield Thunderbirds in his place.
TSN.ca Staff
NHL: Lightning 3, Blues 4 (SO)
Binnington, 28, has a 8-5-3 record with a 2.80 goals-against average and a .912 save percentage in 16 starts this season.
Lindgren, 27, has an 8-1-1 record with the Thunderbirds this season, posting a 2.16 goals-against average and a .925 save percentage.