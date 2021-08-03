The St. Louis Blues and forward Jordan Kyrou have agreed to terms on a two-year, $5.6 million contract with an average annual value of $2.8 million.

Kyrou, 23, played in 55 games with the Blues last season, recording 14 goals and 35 points.

He was drafted in the second round (35th overall) by the Blues at the 2016 NHL Draft.

In 99 career NHL games, the Toronto, Ontario native has 19 goals and 47 points.