St. Louis Blues head caoch Craig Berube confirmed Friday defencemen Justin Faulk and Robert Bortuzzo are out for Game 3 against the Colorado Avalanche.

 

Faulk was injured on Nazem Kadri's illegal check to the head in Game 2 of their Stanley Cup Playoffs series. Kadri will have an in-person hearing on the hit prior to Game 3.

Bortuzzo was also injured in Game 2 after a hit from Tyson Jost.

The Blues trail the series 2-0 heading into tonight's game.