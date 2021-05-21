Blues' Faulk, Bortuzzo out for Game 3 vs. Avs

St. Louis Blues head caoch Craig Berube confirmed Friday defencemen Justin Faulk and Robert Bortuzzo are out for Game 3 against the Colorado Avalanche.

Berube says Faulk is feeling OK and there's "a chance" that both could return at some point in the series. #stlblues — Jeremy Rutherford (@jprutherford) May 21, 2021

Faulk was injured on Nazem Kadri's illegal check to the head in Game 2 of their Stanley Cup Playoffs series. Kadri will have an in-person hearing on the hit prior to Game 3.

Bortuzzo was also injured in Game 2 after a hit from Tyson Jost.

The Blues trail the series 2-0 heading into tonight's game.