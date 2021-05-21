19m ago
Blues' Faulk, Bortuzzo out for Game 3 vs. Avs
TSN.ca Staff
St. Louis Blues head caoch Craig Berube confirmed Friday defencemen Justin Faulk and Robert Bortuzzo are out for Game 3 against the Colorado Avalanche.
Faulk was injured on Nazem Kadri's illegal check to the head in Game 2 of their Stanley Cup Playoffs series. Kadri will have an in-person hearing on the hit prior to Game 3.
Bortuzzo was also injured in Game 2 after a hit from Tyson Jost.
The Blues trail the series 2-0 heading into tonight's game.