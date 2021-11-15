St. Louis Blues placed forward Kyle Clifford on waivers Monday.

The 30-year-old has one assist in two games with the Blues this season. He is playing out the last of a two-year, $2 million contract signed with the Blues ahead of the 2020-21 season.

The Blues need to clear about $900,000 in actual cap to remove Sundqvist from LTIR and work under the regular cap.



Clifford's AAV is $1 million, so this move would get the Blues cap compliant. #stlblues — Jeremy Rutherford (@jprutherford) November 15, 2021

Clifford posted four goals and seven points in 50 games last season, adding one assist in four playoff games.

A veteran of 728 games, Clifford has 65 goals and 140 points over his NHL career with the Los Angeles Kings, Toronto Maple Leafs and Blues.