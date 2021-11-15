1h ago
Blues place F Clifford on waivers
St. Louis Blues placed forward Kyle Clifford on waivers Monday. The 30-year-old has one assist in two games with the Blues this season. He is playing out the last of a two-year, $2 million contract signed with the Blues ahead of the 2020-21 season.
TSN.ca Staff
Clifford posted four goals and seven points in 50 games last season, adding one assist in four playoff games.
A veteran of 728 games, Clifford has 65 goals and 140 points over his NHL career with the Los Angeles Kings, Toronto Maple Leafs and Blues.