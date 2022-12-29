The St. Louis Blues acquired forward William Bitten from the Minnesota Wild in exchange forward Nolan Stevens on Wednesday.

Bitten, 23, has never played in a NHL game since being selected by the Montreal Canadiens in the third round of the 2016 NHL Draft. The Ottawa native has scored three goals and five assists over 23 games with the Iowa Wild of the AHL this season and will report the Blues' AHL affiliate.

Stevens, 25, has also spent his entire pro career in the AHL so far after going in the fifth round to the Blues in the 2016 NHL Draft. The Brantford, Ont., native has three goals and nine assists with the Springfield Thunderbirds this season.