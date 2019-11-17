6h ago
Blues' Sundqvist fined $7.3K for charging
St. Louis Blues forward Oskar Sundqvist has been fined $7,392.47, the maximum allowable under the CBA for charging Anaheim Ducks goaltender John Gibson.
TSN.ca Staff
In the second period of Saturday's game, Sundqvist went behind the net and collided with Gibson. He was given a penalty for roughing and charging.
Gibson remained in the game and made 37 saves for the 4-1 win.