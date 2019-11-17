Blues' Sundqvist to have hearing for charging

St. Louis Blues forward Oskar Sundqvist will have a hearing today for charging Anaheim Ducks goaltender John Gibson.

In the second period of Saturday's game, Sundqvist went behind the net and collided with Gibson. He was given a penalty for roughing and charging.

Gibson remained in the game and made 37 saves for the 4-1 win.