2h ago
Blues' Sundqvist to have hearing for charging
St. Louis Blues forward Oskar Sundqvist will have a hearing today for charging Anaheim Ducks goaltender John Gibson.
TSN.ca Staff
In the second period of Saturday's game, Sundqvist went behind the net and collided with Gibson. He was given a penalty for roughing and charging.
Gibson remained in the game and made 37 saves for the 4-1 win.