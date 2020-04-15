The St. Louis Blues and forward Sammy Blais have agreed to terms on a two-year contract extension that carries an annual average value of $1.5 million.

Blais, who played in just 11 games this season before the NHL suspended play due to the COVID-19 pandemic, recorded one goal and two assists. Over his three seasons in the NHL, all of which have been spent with the Blues, Blais has recorded nine goals and 11 assists.

The Montmagny, Que., native, who was drafted by St. Louis in the sixth round of the 2014 draft (No. 176 overall), was scheduled to be a restricted free agent at the end of the 2019-20 season.