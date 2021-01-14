St. Louis Blues forward Sammy Blais has been suspended two games for an Illegal Check to the Head of Colorado Avalanche defenceman Devon Toews.

The incident occurred in the first period of the Blues' 4-1 win on Wednesday night. Blais was assessed a two-minute minor for elbowing on the play, just under five minutes into the game.

Blais, 24, picked up an assist in the win on Wednesday. He had six goals and 13 points in 40 games last season.

A veteran of 84 career games, all with the Blues, it's his first suspension.