Marco Scandella is sticking around with the champs.

The St. Louis Blues announced on Thursday that the 30-year-old impending free-agent defenceman had agreed to a four-year extension worth $13.1 million (with an average annual value of $3.275 million).

BREAKING NEWS: Defenseman Marco Scandella has agreed to terms on a new four-year contract extension with the Blues. https://t.co/6KGjRhBLQ7 #stlblues — St. Louis Blues (@StLouisBlues) April 16, 2020

A native of Montreal, Scandella has appeared in 11 contests with the Blues this season, averaging 20:18 of ice-time a night.

The Blues are the third team that Scandella has taken the ice for in 2020. The 10-year vet started the season with the Buffalo Sabres and played in 31 games before an early January trade to the Montreal Canadiens for a 2020 fourth-round pick. After 20 games with the Habs, Scandella was flipped at the deadline to the Blues for a second-round pick in 2020 and a fourth-round choice in 2020.

In 62 total games this season, Scandella has four goals and nine assists in 17:35 of ice-time a game.

For his career, Scandella has 42 goals and 95 assists in 580 games with the Minnesota Wild, Sabres, Canadiens and Blues.