Lots of players on the move with free agency officially open

The St. Louis Blues have signed defenceman Torey Krug to a seven-year, $45.5 million contract, according to TSN Hockey Insider Pierre LeBrun.

The 29-year-old scored nine goals and recorded 49 points in 61 games this past season with the Boston Bruins. He had six assists in 13 playoff games as the Bruins were eliminated in Game 5 of the second round by the Tampa Bay Lightning.

Krug was signed by the Bruins as an undrafted free agent from Michigan State University on March 25, 2012.

He was named to the NHL All-Rookie Team in 2014.

He is coming off a four-year, $21 million contract.

The Michigan-born forward has 67 goals and 337 points in 523 career NHL games. He has 11 goals and 52 points in 75 career playoff games.