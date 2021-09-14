Tyler Bozak is returning the St. Louis Blues.

The 35-year-old signed a one-year deal with the Blues on Tuesday, setting up his 13th NHL season and fourth with the Blues.

The contract is worth $750,000 plus bonuses.

BOZIE'S BACK! @bozie42 has agreed to terms on a one-year contract to return to the Blues. #stlblues — St. Louis Blues (@StLouisBlues) September 14, 2021

Bozak had five goals and 17 points in 31 games last season, adding one goal and two points in four playoff games.

Undrafted out of the University of Denver, Bozak made his NHL debut with the Toronto Maple Leafs during the 2009-10 season. He has 167 goals and 449 points in 764 career games with the Maple Leafs and Blues.

The Regina, SK. native won a Stanley Cup with the Blues in 2019, his first season with the team after signing a three-year, $15 million contract in free agency.